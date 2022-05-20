Advisor Resource Council Takes $1.35 Million Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMC. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 230,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 344,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.44 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

