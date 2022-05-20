Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Receives $125.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEDFF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aedifica from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Shares of AEDFF opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.