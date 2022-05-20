AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

LIDR opened at $5.37 on Monday. AEye has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AEye by 100.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AEye by 2,892.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

