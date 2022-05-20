Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.28. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

