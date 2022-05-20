Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.28. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.
About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)
