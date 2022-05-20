African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 48,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 60,893 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,434,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

