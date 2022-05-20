African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 192182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Get African Gold Group alerts:

African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.