Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 27th

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

A stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

