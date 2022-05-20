Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Bettyann Bird Sells 12,500 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bettyann Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $277,650.00.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 74.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Agiliti by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Agiliti by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

