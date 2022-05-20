Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Issue $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

NYSE:APD opened at $234.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

