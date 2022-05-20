Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.86.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.22. 725,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,643. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

