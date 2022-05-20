AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Director Buys $98,880.00 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Higgins bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AirSculpt Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,186. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AIRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.