AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.