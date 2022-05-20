Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) PT Lowered to $3.25 at ATB Capital

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital to $3.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alexco Resource to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

AXU opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.19. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38.

Alexco Resource ( NYSE:AXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 90.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

