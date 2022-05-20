Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) PT Lowered to $3.25 at ATB Capital

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital to $3.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alexco Resource to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
AXU opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.19. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38.
About Alexco Resource (Get Rating)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
