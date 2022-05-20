Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) PT Lowered to C$1.20

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alexco Resource from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Alexco Resource stock opened at C$0.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$159.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

