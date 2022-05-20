Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.29). Approximately 34,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 253,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.23).

ALFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The company has a market capitalization of £545.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.10. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

