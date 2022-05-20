Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASTL. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,352. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$10.13 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

About Algoma Steel Group (Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.