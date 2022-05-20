Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,994. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

