Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 841,868 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,868 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.71% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $88,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

