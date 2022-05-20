Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $66.20 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,853,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,130 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.57% of Juniper Networks worth $66,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

