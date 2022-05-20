Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $74.67 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,867,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 264,489 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of Williams Companies worth $74,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

