Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 881,622 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,770,000. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,582,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

BABA stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

