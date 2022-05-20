Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,643,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,385,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.88% of Doximity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $62,521,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Doximity by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $37,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

