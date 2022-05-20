Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 499,454 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 499,454 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.34% of Western Digital worth $70,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

