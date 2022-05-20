Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €264.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($275.00) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV opened at €194.80 ($202.92) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €211.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €210.73. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($215.42).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.