Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €264.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($275.00) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday.
FRA ALV opened at €194.80 ($202.92) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €211.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €210.73. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($215.42).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
