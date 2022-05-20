Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.46. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

