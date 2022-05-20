Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Rafael Amado Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rafael Amado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99.

Shares of ALLO opened at $7.55 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

