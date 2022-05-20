Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $46.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,161.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,542.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,715.45. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

