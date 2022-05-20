Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,628,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $79.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,127.86. 67,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,542.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,715.45. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,337.74.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.