Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $20,741,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 630,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,532. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

