Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $91.01 million. Ambarella posted sales of $70.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $386.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $396.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $463.29 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $485.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,470. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.46 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $137.72.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,942,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $55,713,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.