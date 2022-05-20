Ambrosus Reaches Market Cap of $5.48 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $216,137.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 71.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded up 250.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 603,668,236 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

