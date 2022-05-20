AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 862,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,072,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

