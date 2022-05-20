American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) PT Raised to $178.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $178.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $139.11.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

