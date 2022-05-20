American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Up 3.2%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.61 and last traded at $80.12. Approximately 10,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 232,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American States Water alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.29.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 463.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.