American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other American Woodmark news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMWD stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.98.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
