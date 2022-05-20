AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.47

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.47 and last traded at $117.83, with a volume of 15268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.58.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

