Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.23 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00011864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $54.23 million and $3.85 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.96 or 0.01020628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.91 or 0.00501718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00032881 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,047.28 or 1.74188269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

