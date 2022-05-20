Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Amyris stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Amyris by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Amyris by 10.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

