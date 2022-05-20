Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q3 guidance to $2.32-2.52 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.