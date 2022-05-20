Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $163.70. 15,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.