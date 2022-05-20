Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q3 guidance to $2.32-2.52 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.52 EPS.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 61,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

