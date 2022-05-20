Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.15 b;m, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,141. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.52.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 56,936.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

