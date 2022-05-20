Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices updated its Q3 guidance to $2.32-2.52 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.52 EPS.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.94 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.69.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.