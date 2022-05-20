Analysts Anticipate First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $945.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to report $945.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.80 million and the highest is $954.66 million. First Citizens BancShares reported sales of $480.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

FCNCA traded down $20.73 on Tuesday, reaching $629.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,546. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $610.67 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $666.02 and its 200 day moving average is $762.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $889,507. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

