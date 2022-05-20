Analysts Anticipate First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $945.73 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) to report $945.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.80 million and the highest is $954.66 million. First Citizens BancShares reported sales of $480.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

FCNCA traded down $20.73 on Tuesday, reaching $629.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,546. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $610.67 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $666.02 and its 200 day moving average is $762.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $889,507. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.