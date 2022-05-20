Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. Harmonic posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $964.44 million, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

