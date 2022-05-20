Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 348,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,033. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.