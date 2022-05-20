Analysts Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.05 Million

Brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $147.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.10 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $65.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $599.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.72 million to $615.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $687.70 million, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $745.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

BOOM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,395. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $507.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,655,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 424,910 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 167,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

