Analysts Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontline.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 669.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
