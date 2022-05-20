Analysts Expect MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.05. MAG Silver reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MAG Silver.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
About MAG Silver (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
