Analysts Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target at $36.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BADFF. CIBC raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BADFF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

